It’s electric. It’s smart.

And you control it with

just a touch.

So you can

feel at home,

anywhere.

On-grid

At home, the Pebble Flow is never idle. Use it as a bonus room, an office or a rental space. It can even be used as a back-up battery.

Off-grid

Escape to the great outdoors for up to 7 days completely off-grid. Say goodbye to generators and propane tanks. The Pebble Flow’s massive EV battery and integrated solar panels adapt to your needs, promising true freedom.

And on the road

Aerodynamic design and a dual-motor Active Propulsion Assist System will have you wondering if you are towing anything at all. Range anxiety is a thing of the past when towing with an EV.

Pebble is the all-electric RV

designed for get-up-and-go

freedom.

100% Electric

No more fossil fuels, buzzing generators, and propane tanks. Pebble has power for days.

Magic Hitch

With one touch, the Pebble Flow senses, self-positions, and safely attaches to your tow vehicle.

Easy Tow

Introducing the world’s first dual-motor Active Propulsion Assist System. APAS provides extended range, unwavering confidence and effortless towing even with an SUV or EV.

Remote Control

Never back up again. Once unhitched, the Pebble Flow is fully remote-controllable. Move around a campsite or driveway via the Pebble App, pivoting effortlessly, and positioning into tight spots with ease.

InstaCamp

Be camp-ready in seconds, stress-free. With just one touch, watch the leveling stabilizers, stairs, awning, thermostat and lights automatically set-up camp for you.

Open & Airy Living

Panoramic windows give way to a 270° view. Convertible furniture, clever storage compartments, and minimalist, modern interior give you everything you need and the flexibility to make it your own.

And that’s just the

beginning.

Adventure inspired.

App driven.

No manual required
The Pebble App is the remote control for your Pebble Flow. No manual required to get started.
Explore app

What others are

saying about Pebble

“Think of it as a Tesla Powerwall on wheels that you can live inside part of the year.”
Antuan Goodwin, CNET
“The Pebble Flow looks like the iPhone of RVs.”
Zachary Petit, Fast Company
Bringing “electrification, automation and the usability of an iPhone to the RV world.”
Kirsten Korosec, Tech Crunch
“The Pebble Flow does not resemble the rectangular, traditional boxy travel trailer, you know, the kind that tows like a brick.”
Monica Gonderman, Motor Trend
“This New All-Electric Travel Trailer Parks Itself and Sets Up Camp—So You Don’t Have to”
Bryan Hood, Robb Report

True freedom

is just around the

corner.

Starting at $109,000
Join the ride
est. Shipping: End of 2024
