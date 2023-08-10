It’s electric. It’s smart.
And you control it with
just a touch.
So you can
feel at home,
anywhere.
At home, the Pebble Flow is never idle. Use it as a bonus room, an office or a rental space. It can even be used as a back-up battery.
Escape to the great outdoors for up to 7 days completely off-grid. Say goodbye to generators and propane tanks. The Pebble Flow’s massive EV battery and integrated solar panels adapt to your needs, promising true freedom.
Aerodynamic design and a dual-motor Active Propulsion Assist System will have you wondering if you are towing anything at all. Range anxiety is a thing of the past when towing with an EV.
Pebble is the all-electric RV
designed for get-up-and-go
freedom.
No more fossil fuels, buzzing generators, and propane tanks. Pebble has power for days.
With one touch, the Pebble Flow senses, self-positions, and safely attaches to your tow vehicle.
Introducing the world’s first dual-motor Active Propulsion Assist System. APAS provides extended range, unwavering confidence and effortless towing even with an SUV or EV.
Never back up again. Once unhitched, the Pebble Flow is fully remote-controllable. Move around a campsite or driveway via the Pebble App, pivoting effortlessly, and positioning into tight spots with ease.
Be camp-ready in seconds, stress-free. With just one touch, watch the leveling stabilizers, stairs, awning, thermostat and lights automatically set-up camp for you.
Panoramic windows give way to a 270° view. Convertible furniture, clever storage compartments, and minimalist, modern interior give you everything you need and the flexibility to make it your own.
And that’s just the
beginning.
Adventure inspired.
App driven.
What others are
saying about Pebble
True freedom
is just around the
corner.